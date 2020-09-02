Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laurene Gicquel
@indianashat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry cake
strawberry pie
pie
Cake Images
healthy
Brown Backgrounds
cutlery
spoon
plant
Pizza Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Fruits Images & Pictures
finger
confectionery
sweets
produce
cherry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mastering Monochrome
491 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos
· Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers