Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nate Steele
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
worship
hands
worship hands
jesus
worship jesus
christian worship
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
crowd
audience
leisure activities
dance pose
People Images & Pictures
hand
Free images
Related collections
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
food & drinks
560 photos
· Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images