Go to Gaurav Khoda's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in brown shirt sitting on white sand near body of water during daytime
woman in brown shirt sitting on white sand near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A saint collecting water from the river ganga.

Related collections

Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
Macros
275 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
Luxury Coast
70 photos · Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking