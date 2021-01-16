Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published
on
January 16, 2021
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
st. gallen
HD Snow Wallpapers
single
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
swiss
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
frost
HD Teal Wallpapers
land
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Path
490 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Circle
55 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers