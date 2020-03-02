Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mono Lake, California, USA
Published on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mono lake
California Pictures
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
cliff
rock
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
mountain range
peak
Public domain images
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Healthy Living
80 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers