Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
medeea codalbu
@medeea_no_name
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Park King Michael I, Bucharest, Romania
Published
on
November 6, 2020
iPhone 8
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bucharest
park king michael i
romania
old building
tower
spire
building
architecture
steeple
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
monument
bell tower
silhouette
column
pillar
tree trunk
Public domain images
Related collections
Clean and Minimal
493 photos
· Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images
Metaphorical
52 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man