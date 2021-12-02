Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Shaun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
vegetation
HD Grey Wallpapers
reed
planter
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blue
364 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
The Colour Purple
62 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos
· Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers