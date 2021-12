Wugong Mountain is located in the midwest of Jiangxi Province, China;The northern branch of the Luoxiao Mountain Range, with a northeast-southwest direction, crosses Luxi County, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, Anfu County, Ji'an City, and Yuanzhou District, Yichun City. The main line stretches for more than 120 kilometers, with a total area of about 970 square kilometers. .