Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Monika Feja
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaunas, Lithuania
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kaunas
lithuania
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
sculpture
statue
human
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images