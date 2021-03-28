Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scarbor Siu
@kameeru322813
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 29, 2021
NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Texture of grey sandstone.
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
sandstone
Texture Backgrounds
texture wall
rock
rug
concrete
wall
Public domain images
Related collections
meeting place
2 photos
· Curated by phoebe turner
wall
rug
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sandstone
9 photos
· Curated by Alireza Khatibzadeh
sandstone
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Building Material Design
47 photos
· Curated by Simon Darby
HD Design Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers