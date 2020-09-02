Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
apidae
Flower Images
lupin
blossom
HD Grey Wallpapers
lavender
Public domain images
Related collections
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,358 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
flower
865 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
First collection
1,071 photos
· Curated by Ango W
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers