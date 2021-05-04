Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
henry perks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Frame within a frame
Share
Info
Thailand
Published
on
May 4, 2021
NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden buddha in red niche
Related tags
thailand
worship
temple
shrine
Buddha Images
frame within a frame
prayer
Religion Images
alter
offerings
architecture
building
human
People Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
town
HD City Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
People
126 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers