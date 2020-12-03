Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A female house finch (likely a juvenile) perches in my backyard.
Related collections
Wilds
73 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
anthus
backyard
cordova
tn
usa
wildlife
house finch
song bird
female
Nature Images
outdoors
perched
perching
backyard bird
Public domain images