Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Itana Salopek
@itana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wok
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
pasta
noodle
vegetable
sprout
bean sprout
vermicelli
meal
dish
Backgrounds
Related collections
Grass
126 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake