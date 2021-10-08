Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
anther
Free images
Related collections
in the wild
53 photos · Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
minimal
175 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Drone Pictures
2,268 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view