Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daria Averina
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
japan
kyoto
traditional costume
kimono
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
footwear
shoe
fashion
robe
gown
kimono
tent
crowd
festival
Free pictures
Related collections
kimono
43 photos
· Curated by Renata Nakamine
kimono
robe
gown
Person
171 photos
· Curated by Eric Song
People Images & Pictures
human
japan
Japan
826 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
japan
building
HD City Wallpapers