Go to Yael Gonzalez's profile
@yaelgonzalez
Download free
green plant in brown clay pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

plant in pot

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

guadalajara
jalisco
Mexico Pictures & Images
potted plant
pottery
plant
leaves
breast
jar
vase
planter
pot
herbs
Free stock photos

Related collections

Roads
224 photos · Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking