Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yael Gonzalez
@yaelgonzalez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant in pot
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
guadalajara
jalisco
Mexico Pictures & Images
potted plant
pottery
plant
leaves
breast
jar
vase
planter
pot
herbs
Free stock photos
Related collections
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
257 photos · Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Holy cow, the colors!
486 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Roads
224 photos · Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway