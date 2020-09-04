Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sabin Popa
@sabin_mihai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
#macrophotography
#plants
#ferns
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
blossom
Flower Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Home
105 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
flora
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers
763 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora