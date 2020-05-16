Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bolatbek Gabiden
@gabiden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongolia
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Altai mountains, Western Mongolia
Related tags
mongolia
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
hill
grassland
field
plateau
slope
road
land
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Nature
417 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images