Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, UK
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
M I N I M A L I S M
66 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Red
122 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Related tags
walkway
path
pavement
sidewalk
kendal
flagstone
uk
cobblestone
HD Grey Wallpapers
handrail
banister
wall
slate
roof
pathway
cumbria
building
tarmac
asphalt
Free stock photos