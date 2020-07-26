Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Edward Lee
@edwardleeli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Merced, CA, USA
Published
on
July 26, 2020
iPhone 6S
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Grassy fields in California.
Related tags
merced
ca
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
grassy fields
clear skies
HD Landscape Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
azure sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
horizon
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
plant
field
Cloud Pictures & Images
countryside
grassland
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Horizont
30 photos
· Curated by marita
horizont
outdoor
horizon
G-Sky
1,277 photos
· Curated by Vee W
g-sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
grassy field
7 photos
· Curated by Dipu Mondal
grassy field
outdoor
grassland