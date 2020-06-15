Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kristyn Lapp
@kristynlapp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster, PA, USA
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lancaster county farm land wheat
Related tags
lancaster
pa
usa
wheat
golden hour
farm
farmland
Sunset Images & Pictures
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetation
vegetable
grain
field
Grass Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
backgrounds
90 photos
· Curated by Ji-Youn Kim
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
PLAINS
41 photos
· Curated by ruka
Plain Backgrounds
outdoor
field
Nature
70 photos
· Curated by Darci Ellenberger
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant