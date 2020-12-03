Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hashem Rahmani
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Mend, Gonabad, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Clay pots and potters house
1 photo
· Curated by SUE BORGESON
clay
pot
human
NU Magic Water
61 photos
· Curated by Marco Wagner
Sports Images
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Juxta
95 photos
· Curated by Rachel Wyatt
juxtum
shop
human
Related tags
pottery
mend
gonabad
iran
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
razavi khorasan province
handmade
ceramics
clay
potters wheel
potery
soil
earthenware
hand
sofal
سفالگری
گناباد
pot
PNG images