Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
Rose Images
poppy
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Aerial
358 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers