Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tim Alex
@thelondoner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
University of Cambridge, UK
Related tags
architecture
kings college chapel
kings college
cambridge university
university of cambridge
england
british
academic
research
science
lecturer
researcher
bachelor
master
doctor
phd
postdoctoral
professor
study
education
Free images
Related collections
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
168 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images