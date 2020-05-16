Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
walnut
nut
Food Images & Pictures
foodie
kitchen
shell
eat
ingredient
organic
cook
cooking
meal
delicious
tasty
homemade
cuisine
healthy
serve
dinner
gastronomy
Free pictures
Related collections
Sister site
176 photos
· Curated by Ananananas Stankevich
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fresh, organic and healthy ingredients and food
94 photos
· Curated by Markus Winkler
ingredient
healthy
fresh
Jermina
302 photos
· Curated by Paola Dominguez
jermina
Food Images & Pictures
plant