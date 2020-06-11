Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Incredible India !
2,585 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
seaside
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
military
military uniform
officer
floor
flooring
wheel
machine
guard
charlotte
nc
usa
captain
soldier
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images