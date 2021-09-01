Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eva Weiland
@evaweiland
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
potplant
houseplant
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water Drop
216 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand