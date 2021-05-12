Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Subramani Ramakrishnan
@rvsubramani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
temple
housing
monastery
shrine
worship
People Images & Pictures
tower
steeple
spire
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Curved architecture
138 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Technology
180 photos · Curated by Vladislav Vologzhin
technology
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers
Family
58 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos