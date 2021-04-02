Go to Spencer Davis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white ceramic plate with cooked meat and fries
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

RESTO
22 photos · Curated by Roosmarijn Groenewegen
resto
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Food
35 photos · Curated by Rafael Bergmann
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
Steak
71 photos · Curated by leckerista
steak
Food Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking