Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ulrike Langner
@u_langner
Download free
Share
Info
Manu National Park, Madre de Dios, Perú
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaf cutter ants cutting off pieces of a leaf
Related tags
road
gravel
dirt road
lizard
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
rubble
ground
manu national park
madre de dios
perú
invertebrate
mandible
work
teamwork
Leaf Backgrounds
leaf cutter
ant
cricket insect
Free images
Related collections
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano