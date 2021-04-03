Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Blea Tarn, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
April 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
uk
HD Grey Wallpapers
blea tarn
ambleside
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake district
lakes
south lakes
cumbria
tarns
river
lake
ground
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
human
People Images & Pictures
rubble
Free pictures
Related collections
Technology
180 photos
· Curated by Vladislav Vologzhin
technology
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
296 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Reflective
530 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor