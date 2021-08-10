Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Water lilies
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Flower Images
dark colors
HD White Wallpapers
film photography
natural beauty
fine art
HD Water Wallpapers
Water Lily Pictures
cinematic
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
contrast
minimal
exposure
cinematography
nature green
natural
shades of blue
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
GOLD
34 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal