Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
views
303 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #158: Product Hunt
72 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
Say Cheese
163 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
charlotte
nc
usa
insect
honey bee
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
bag
backpack
crowd
sleeve
Creative Commons images