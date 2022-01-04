Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nhi Ngo
@nthnhi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-A10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
plant pot
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
jar
pottery
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
Foliage
203 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
The Sweet Smell
121 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Big Screens
383 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers