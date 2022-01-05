Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carl Beech
@carlfbeech
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tree in lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
united kingdom
Tree Images & Pictures
lake
silver birch
sunken tree
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
vegetation
tree trunk
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
grove
shoreline
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #152: Inc.
7 photos
· Curated by Inc.
blog
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Travel
291 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture