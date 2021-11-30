Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Linder
@rwlinder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
21d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Windows Wallpapers
school
one room school
Education
rural school
picture window
Free pictures
Related collections
Typography
208 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures