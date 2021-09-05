Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aksel Fristrup
@motivesandplaces
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hans Christian Andersen's Grave, Kapelvej, Copenhagen Municipality, Denmark
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hans christian andersen's grave
kapelvej
copenhagen municipality
denmark
monument
building
architecture
tomb
plant
column
pillar
vegetation
obelisk
tombstone
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
FOOD PORN
196 photos
· Curated by Nuria Zapata
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant