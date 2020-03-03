Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thol, Gujarat
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Swimming away
Related tags
thol
gujarat
Birds Images
HD Teal Wallpapers
beak
outdoor
Spring Images & Pictures
duck
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Free images
Related collections
Bohemian love child
117 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
Element
123 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor