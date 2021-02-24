Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias Elle
@mathias_elle_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
HD Water Wallpapers
duck
mallard
Nature Images
branch
HQ Background Images
feather
outdoor
wildlife
avian
ducks
Tree Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
closeup
natural
HD White Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
At Night
165 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blue hour
200 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures