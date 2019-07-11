Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Benny Samuel
@jeromejiraffe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Just an old school clock tower.
Related tags
architecture
building
clock tower
Clock Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
time
old
HD Blue Wallpapers
tower
HD Green Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
iSee
68 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma