Sonja Wilkinson
@swphotos
Sprague Lake, Colorado, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park at sunrise in the fall
sprague lake
colorado
usa
lake
mountain landscape
water reflection
mountain lake
mounatin peak
morning landscape
outdoors
plant
wilderness
fir
abies
