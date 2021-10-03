Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A patch of white flowers.
Related tags
white flower
white flowers
daisy
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
bush
conifer
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
abies
fir
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial
357 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers