Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chetra Khieu
@chetrakhieu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banteay Chhmar, Cambodia
Published
11d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cambodia
banteay chhmar
Flower Images
nature images
waterflower
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
855 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
New Zealand
126 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger