Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
June Andrei George
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tarnița, România
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tarnița
românia
romanian
romanian mountains
winter forest
lake
portraits
portrait man
portrait photography
portrait boy
snow lake
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
outdoors
photography
photo
face
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
ROADS
174 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Surf
83 photos
· Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea
Memories of europe
76 photos
· Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers