Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Niteesh Yadav
@niteeshyadav
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
forbidden city
beijing
china
HD Yellow Wallpapers
building
architecture
temple
People Images & Pictures
human
worship
shrine
pagoda
Public domain images
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,586 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
FAIRY TALES AND CASTLES
226 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
castle
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Rain
66 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop