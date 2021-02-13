Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
Flower Images
blossom
herbs
geranium
Grass Backgrounds
herbal
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
STYLED FOOD
352 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant