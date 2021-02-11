Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kajetan Sumila
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a green leaf inbetween autumn leaves
Related collections
ROADS
174 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Portraits
79 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
ground
soil
switzerland
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
Brown Backgrounds
wet
rain
rainy
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Nature Images
way
path
natural
different
HD Screen Wallpapers
Free pictures