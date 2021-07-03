Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nick Fewings
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An American Bald Eagle, the national emblem of the United States.
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Eagle Images & Pictures
bald eagle
wildlife
raptor
Eye Images
usa
american bald eagle
beak
feathers
national bird
united states
national emblem
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Autumn / Fall Tones
428 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe