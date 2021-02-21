Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Burri
@chrisburrc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake neuchâtel
switzerland
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
Grass Backgrounds
plant
dock
port
pier
building
bridge
boardwalk
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor